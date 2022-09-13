In pictures: How football paid tribute to the Queen on Tuesday By Press Association September 13 2022, 9.07pm The Queen features on the official matchday programme for Preston’s game with Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Football paid tribute to the Queen at matches in the Champions League and English Football League on Tuesday night. Players, staff, officials and fans remembered the monarch, who died last Thursday, with a period of silence ahead of the games. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tributes in pictures. Tottenham players, wearing black armbands, observe a minute’s silence ahead of their Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal (Armando Franca/AP) Liverpool and Ajax line up to remember the Queen before their Champions League match at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA) A tribute to the Queen is displayed on the big screen at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA) Swansea and Sheffield United pay tribute ahead of their Championship match in Wales (David Davies/PA) Lincoln and Derby players gather round the centre circle for a minute’s silence (Nigel French/PA) Fans read the matchday programme featuring a picture of the Queen ahead of the Championship match between Preston and Burnley at Deepdale (Richard Sellers/PA) A tribute to the Queen is shown on the big screen at Stamford Bridge as RB Salzburg players train ahead of their Champions League match with Chelsea on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA) Blackburn and Wolves pay tribute before their Championship match at Ewood Park (Isaac Parkin/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0