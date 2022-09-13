In pictures: How football paid tribute to the Queen on Tuesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football paid tribute to the Queen at matches in the Champions League and English Football League on Tuesday night.

Players, staff, officials and fans remembered the monarch, who died last Thursday, with a period of silence ahead of the games.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tributes in pictures.

Tottenham players, wearing black armbands, observe a minute’s silence ahead of their Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal (Armando Franca/AP)

Liverpool and Ajax line up to remember the Queen before their Champions League match at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

A tribute to the Queen is displayed on the big screen at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Swansea and Sheffield United pay tribute ahead of their Championship match in Wales (David Davies/PA)

Lincoln and Derby players gather round the centre circle for a minute’s silence (Nigel French/PA)

Fans read the matchday programme featuring a picture of the Queen ahead of the Championship match between Preston and Burnley at Deepdale (Richard Sellers/PA)

A tribute to the Queen is shown on the big screen at Stamford Bridge as RB Salzburg players train ahead of their Champions League match with Chelsea on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)

Blackburn and Wolves pay tribute before their Championship match at Ewood Park (Isaac Parkin/PA)