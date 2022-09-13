In pictures: How football paid tribute to the Queen on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In pictures: How football paid tribute to the Queen on Tuesday

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 9.07pm
The Queen features on the official matchday programme for Preston’s game with Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA).
The Queen features on the official matchday programme for Preston’s game with Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA).

Football paid tribute to the Queen at matches in the Champions League and English Football League on Tuesday night.

Players, staff, officials and fans remembered the monarch, who died last Thursday, with a period of silence ahead of the games.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tributes in pictures.

Tottenham players, wearing black armbands, observe a minute's silence ahead of their Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal
Tottenham players, wearing black armbands, observe a minute’s silence ahead of their Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal (Armando Franca/AP)
Liverpool and Ajax line up to observe a minute’s silence before their Champions League match at Anfield
Liverpool and Ajax line up to remember the Queen before their Champions League match at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
A tribute to the Queen is displayed on the big screen at Anfield
A tribute to the Queen is displayed on the big screen at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Swansea and Sheffield United players, officials and fans remember the Queen ahead of their Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea and Sheffield United pay tribute ahead of their Championship match in Wales (David Davies/PA)
Lincoln and Derby players gather round the centre circle for a minute's silence
Lincoln and Derby players gather round the centre circle for a minute’s silence (Nigel French/PA)
Fans read the matchday programme featuring a picture of the Queen ahead of the Championship match between Preston and Burnley at Deepdale
Fans read the matchday programme featuring a picture of the Queen ahead of the Championship match between Preston and Burnley at Deepdale (Richard Sellers/PA)
A tribute to the Queen is shown on the big screen at Stamford Bridge as RB Salzburg players train ahead of their Champions League match with Chelsea on Wednesday
A tribute to the Queen is shown on the big screen at Stamford Bridge as RB Salzburg players train ahead of their Champions League match with Chelsea on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)
Blackburn and Wolves pay tribute before their Championship match at Ewood Park
Blackburn and Wolves pay tribute before their Championship match at Ewood Park (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0