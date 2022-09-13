In-form Grimsby held by Gillingham By Press Association September 13 2022, 9.49pm Mikael Mandron scored Gillingham’s equaliser (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby remain unbeaten since the opening day in League Two but were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Gillingham at Blundell Park. Ryan Taylor put Grimsby ahead inside seven minutes when he turned home at the second attempt but Mikael Mandron quickly replied. Both goals in the opening 45 minutes came from corners as Taylor netted after Andy Smith was denied by Glenn Morris at point-blank range. Mandron finished a knockdown at the other end as Gillingham scored for only the second time this League Two season in their eighth match. Scott Kashket was denied by Max Crocombe midway through the first half, before Grimsby struck the crossbar through Brendan Kiernan. Upon the restart, Hakeeb Adelakun flashed wide for Gillingham while Taylor saw a low drive hacked off the line at the other end as both teams underlined their intent to win the match. However, while Mandron tested Crocombe once again and Grimsby forged several decent openings, the decisive strike never came. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0