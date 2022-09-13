Jon Guthrie’s header helps Northampton to victory against AFC Wimbledon By Press Association September 13 2022, 9.54pm Jon Guthrie opened the scoring (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jon Guthrie’s header helped Northampton to a 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane. The Cobblers could have taken an early lead when Mitch Pinnock pounced on a loose pass to go through on goal, but his shot was straight at Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev. The Dons grew into the game, with Harry Pell forcing a strong save from Lee Burge in the 23rd minute. But Northampton’s top scorer Sam Hoskins then had a driven shot cleared off the line, before his side won a free-kick by the corner flag seconds later. And from that set-piece, the visitors took a 26th-minute lead through skipper Guthrie. He headed Pinnock’s free-kick into a melee of bodies, only for it to miss everyone, squeeze past Tzanev’s legs and roll agonisingly into the net. After half-time, Hoskins saw a shot on target saved by Tzanev. And the visitors scored their second in the 69th minute when Ryley Towler bundled Ali Koiki’s cross into his own net. Wimbledon did hit the crossbar from close range during added time, but Northampton held on to win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0