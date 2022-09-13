Lewis Baker inspires Stoke to comfortable win at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Baker inspires Stoke to comfortable win at Hull

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 9.56pm Updated: September 13 2022, 10.28pm
Lewis Baker’s brace helped Stoke to a 3-0 victory over Hull (Will Matthews/PA)
Lewis Baker’s brace helped Stoke to a 3-0 victory over Hull (Will Matthews/PA)

Lewis Baker scored twice as Stoke cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Hull at the MKM Stadium for their first win under new boss Alex Neil.

Stoke took the lead midway through the second half when Baker’s free-kick deflected past Matt Ingram and the visitors grabbed a second on the stroke of half-time through Ben Wilmot’s header.

Baker gave the visitors an unassailable advantage in the second period when his curling finish from outside the area made it three, with the Potters captain playing a part in every goal with two goals and an assist.

Sky Bet Championship football returned after a perfectly observed minute’s silence from both sets of supporters to commemorate the Queen followed by a loud rendition of the national anthem which rang around the MKM Stadium.

The Potters started brightly and fashioned a couple of early half-chances through Will Smallbone and Liam Delap but failed to threaten Ingram with either chance in the opening five minutes.

Hull began to make their mark as both sides created opportunities, but Ozan Tufan’s first shot on target in the 11th minute went straight down the throat of Josef Bursik – a late addition to the line-up after keeper Jack Bonham picked up an injury in the warm-up.

The home side gifted a couple of free-kicks to the visitors in dangerous positions and when Jordan Thompson was tripped outside the box, Baker punished the Tigers as his shot took a big deflection off the wall to wrong-foot Ingram and give Stoke the lead.

Delap was a bright spark throughout the half for the Potters and the Manchester City loanee broke forward after a clever Dwight Gayle flick but directed his tame effort straight at Ingram.

The away side made Hull pay from another set-piece as Baker turned provider with a delicious ball onto the head of Wilmot, who rose highest to get his second goal in as many games to make it 2-0.

Stoke could have had the game out of sight less than a minute after the interval but Smallbone could not guide his one-on-one effort past the keeper.

Dimitrios Pelkas was introduced as a second-half substitute by home boss Shota Arveladze and almost made an immediate impact when he teed up Oscar Estupinan who crashed his effort off the post to deny the Tigers a route back into the match.

Hull upped the ante in search of a breakthrough and Bursik was on hand again to deny Slater’s powerful effort from the edge of the area.

The relentless, aggressive and efficient Stoke attack showed no signs of letting up and had a third 64 minutes in through Baker’s fine finish from outside the area to put the game beyond any doubt.

