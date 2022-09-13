Manny Duku nets dramatic winner for York against Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manny Duku struck deep into stoppage time to help York continue their fine start to life back in the National League with a 2-1 win over Bromley.

John Askey, who guided the club to promotion last season, watched Duku net in the fifth minute of time added on to help City make it four victories out of eight since their return to the fifth tier.

Omar Sowunmi had put Bromley ahead in the 38th minute when he fired home from close range but York were able to stage a second-half turnaround.

Billy Bingham put through his own net just past the hour mark from a corner to help Askey’s men level before late drama occurred.

Another corner did the trick for York after Duku headed home to spark wild celebrations for the hosts.