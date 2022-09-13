Manny Duku nets dramatic winner for York against Bromley By Press Association September 13 2022, 9.56pm John Askey saw Manny Duku strike late to help York down Bromley (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manny Duku struck deep into stoppage time to help York continue their fine start to life back in the National League with a 2-1 win over Bromley. John Askey, who guided the club to promotion last season, watched Duku net in the fifth minute of time added on to help City make it four victories out of eight since their return to the fifth tier. Omar Sowunmi had put Bromley ahead in the 38th minute when he fired home from close range but York were able to stage a second-half turnaround. Billy Bingham put through his own net just past the hour mark from a corner to help Askey’s men level before late drama occurred. Another corner did the trick for York after Duku headed home to spark wild celebrations for the hosts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0