Andy Cook’s brace earns Bradford victory at Tranmere By Press Association September 13 2022, 9.58pm Andy Cook scored twice for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Andy Cook continued his prolific start to the season with both goals in Bradford’s 2-1 win at Tranmere. The Bantams raced into the lead after just three minutes as Cook took advantage of some slack Rovers marking in the six-yard box to convert Richie Smallwood’s corner. They nearly had a second a few minutes later from another set-piece but Tranmere were spared as Matty Platt’s header from a Brad Halliday free-kick bounced off the far post. Tranmere improved slightly as the first half went on but failed to test Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis from a series of crosses into the box. But they were level from their first effort on target after 49 minutes as Kane Hemmings curled in a shot from 15 yards. The Tranmere captain was suddenly in the mood for more and, after shooting over the crossbar, clipped a post with another 20-yard attempt. Elliott Nevitt glanced a header wide before Cook restored Bradford’s lead from a Matty Foulds cross for his ninth goal of the campaign. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0