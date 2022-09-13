Ipswich beat Bristol Rovers as Joey Barton’s side receive two late red cards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Chaplin scored his sixth goal of the season as Ipswich secured a 2-0 victory against Bristol Rovers – who finished the match with nine men.

The result kept the Tractor Boys’ unbeaten record in tact as they cemented their position alongside Portsmouth at the top of the League One table.

Rovers soaked up the pressure in the first half and almost scored after Antony Evans’ shot hit the post and Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton turned a shot from Trevor Clarke round the post.

Luke Woolfenden’s header was then deflected onto the bar by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw as Kieran McKenna’s side turned up the heat.

Ipswich’s pressure finally told in the 24th minute when Sam Morsy found Chaplin on the penalty spot and he fired low into the net.

Town had two penalty appeals turned down by referee Alan Young before Lee Evans’ shot found the back of the net in the 55th minute to give Kieran McKenna’s side control.

Joey Barton’s side lost their discipline in the closing stages as Bobby Thomas received his second yellow card for a foul on Gassan Ahadme in the 85th minute and Alfie Kilgour was red-carded for bringing down Chaplin.