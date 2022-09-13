Mansfield denied another home win as Carlisle take a point By Press Association September 13 2022, 9.58pm Nigel Clough’s side drew (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlisle ruined Mansfield’s 100 per cent League Two home record with a 0-0 draw in a game in which they had the better chances. Kristian Dennis turned a low cross wide from eight yards in the 13th minute with the Stags expecting an offside flag. Then Morgan Feeney somehow sent a far-post finish straight at Christy Pym when it seemed easier to score two minutes later. Pym then saved superbly from a rasping first time Jordan Gibson shot from a loose ball after 33 minutes. Mansfield did have the ball in the net after 16 minutes but George Lapslie was deemed offside for his follow-up after Tomas Holy had blocked George Maris’ initial effort. Maris also sent a tame shot at Holy, Stephen McLaughlin flashed one into the side-netting and Lapslie sent another one over from outside the box. A minute after the break Dennis somehow fired over from six yards unmarked from Gibson’s low pullback. Maris sidefooted a great chance wide from 12 yards near the end. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0