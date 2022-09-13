Super-sub Danny Elliott fires Boreham Wood to victory over Maidenhead By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.00pm Danny Elliott earned Boreham Wood victory over Maidenhead (Anthony Devlin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Substitute Danny Elliott made an immediate impact as his second-half strike earned Boreham Wood a 1-0 home win over Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League. Elliot stepped off the bench eight minutes after the break and set up Josh Rees straight away, his shot being well saved by Maidenhead goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai. But three minutes later, Elliott pounced to put his side ahead and it proved enough to secure a first home win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to five games. Wood wasted an earlier chance to take the lead when Tyrone Marsh – with three goals in his last two games – blasted a 30th-minute penalty, awarded after Dennon Lewis was felled, over the bar. Maidenhead have now lost four times in a five-match winless run and have suffered four straight defeats on the road, all without scoring. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0