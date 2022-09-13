Doubles from Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin help Wrexham demolish Dagenham By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.00pm Paul Mullin celebrates scoring for Wrexham (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin hit braces to help Wrexham put struggling Dagenham to the sword with a 4-1 win. The Welsh outfit continued their fine start to the National League campaign with a sixth victory but remain second after leaders Chesterfield’s own success over Southend. Another heavy loss for Dagenham, after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Notts County earlier this month, further piles the pressure on boss Daryl McMahon. Palmer broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a stooping header and the division’s top goalscorer Mullin got in on the act before half-time. The same duo completed the job with two goals in three second-half minutes with Mullin firing home in the 72nd minute before Palmer completed his double with a quarter of an hour left. Junior Morias gave Dagenham’s travelling support of 17 something to shout about with a consolation in stoppage time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0