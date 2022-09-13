Port Vale hit back to secure draw at Barnsley By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.02pm Liam Kitching struck for Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Liam Kitching’s header was cancelled out by an 83rd-minute equaliser from Ellis Harrison as Port Vale came back to earn a 1-1 draw at Barnsley. The visitors had the first sight of goal in the fifth minute when Ademipo Odubeko struck a low effort from inside the box, but his shot was met by goalkeeper Brad Collins. Luke Thomas should have put the home side in front in the 34th minute when he was found on the edge of the six-yard-box by Conor McCarthy, but his effort flew over the crossbar. The deadlock was broken two minutes before the break by Reds’ defender Kitching who met the cross of Jordan Williams to power a header past Jack Stevens and give his side the lead. Barnsley nearly doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute through Devante Cole who latched onto Kitching’s cross, but Stevens made the save. Harrison met Gavin Massey’s cross and headed low past Collins to delight the 597 travelling fans. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0