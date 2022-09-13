JJ McKiernan earns Eastleigh point against Yeovil By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.04pm Eastleigh FC, Silverlake Stadium (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Eastleigh and Yeovil shared the points after an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Silverlake Stadium. Yeovil made a fast start with Malachi Linton setting up Sam Pearson to break the deadlock with an excellent finish after seven minutes. Danny Whitehall and former Glover Tristan Abrahams went close as Eastleigh pressed for a leveller before the break. But it was JJ McKiernan who hauled them level with 19 minutes left after driving through the visiting defence and firing low into the corner. The home side threw everything into their search for a winner but finished with 10 men after Brennan Camp saw red in stoppage time for a challenge on Lawson D’Ath. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0