JJ McKiernan earns Eastleigh point against Yeovil

Eastleigh and Yeovil shared the points after an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Silverlake Stadium.

Yeovil made a fast start with Malachi Linton setting up Sam Pearson to break the deadlock with an excellent finish after seven minutes.

Danny Whitehall and former Glover Tristan Abrahams went close as Eastleigh pressed for a leveller before the break.

But it was JJ McKiernan who hauled them level with 19 minutes left after driving through the visiting defence and firing low into the corner.

The home side threw everything into their search for a winner but finished with 10 men after Brennan Camp saw red in stoppage time for a challenge on Lawson D’Ath.