Jack Cook rescues point for Wealdstone from draw at Maidstone By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.04pm Maidstone drew 1-1 with Wealdstone (Dave Howarth/PA) Jack Cook rescued Wealdstone as they stole a stoppage-time point from a 1-1 draw at Maidstone. Cook converted in the 90th minute after a long throw to extend his side's unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to six games. That had looked like ending after Sam Corne put Maidstone ahead with just 10 minutes to go. Corne fired into an empty net after Christie Pattisson pulled the ball back, but the hosts could not hold on.