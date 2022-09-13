Tyreke Johnson bags brace as Woking cruise to victory over Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tyreke Johnson scored twice as Woking eased to a 3-0 win over Oldham in the National League.

The former Southampton striker opened the scoring for the Cards in the 19th minute as he fired low after beating two defenders in the box.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0 when Luke Wilkinson headed home from a corner.

Johnson wrapped up an impressive three points before the hour when he lashed home after Josh Casey and Jim Kellerman combined.