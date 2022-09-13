Portsmouth march on with victory over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth made it six League One wins in a row as a Sam Hughes own goal and Colby Bishop’s late strike sealed a 2-0 win at struggling Burton.

Hughes was unlucky to see Marlon Pack’s low cross skew past his own keeper just before the hour mark and Bishop made the points safe four minutes from time with a deadly finish from Owen Dale’s right-wing cross.

The defeat ensured Dino Maamria started his tenure at Burton on a losing note after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s resignation.

Portsmouth set out at a blistering pace looking to extend their winning run and keep the pressure on pacesetters Ipswich.

Ronan Curtis saw his close-range header clawed away by returning Albion goalkeeper Ben Garratt before Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett fizzed a low shot just wide of the target.

Dale also saw a curling effort deflect wide of the target as Pompey looked to make their pressure pay but Albion’s defence refused to yield.

Substitute Sam Winnall went closest for Albion, heading just over from a Tom Hamer long throw.