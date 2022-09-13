Jacob Wakeling’s stoppage-time strike for Swindon settles five-goal thriller By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.14pm Jacob Wakeling won it for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jacob Wakeling’s dramatic last-gasp header gave Swindon their second win of the campaign as they came from behind to beat Sutton 3-2 in League Two. Will Randall gave the visitors the lead after four minutes as he received a pull back and swept the ball low into the bottom corner. Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose gifted Swindon an equaliser after 35 minutes. Ben Gladwin slid the ball to Tyrese Shade and he shot first time, only for Rose to let it slide under him and into the net. And three minutes later pinball in the Sutton box culminated in the ball falling to Jonny Williams who fired into the top corner to give Swindon the lead. Sutton drew level moments before half-time when Randall notched his second with a 25-yard strike. The goals dried up in the second half but just as it appeared the teams would settle for a share of the spoils, the hosts struck. Frazer Blake-Tracy picked out Wakeling in the middle and the substitute nodded in his third goal of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0