Morgan Whittaker hits winner for Plymouth against Oxford By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.16pm Plymouth hosted Oxford (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Second-half substitute Morgan Whittaker’s 70th-minute strike earned Plymouth victory over Oxford. Fellow sub Niall Ennis’ shot on the turn inside the box was blocked but when the ball fell to Whittaker on the edge of the area he rifled into the bottom corner through a crowd of players. Oxford had an immediate chance to respond but Kyle Joseph’s effort flew off the top of the bar as he slid in to connect with Sam Long’s pacy cross from the right on a lightning counter. Argyle had the better of the first-half chances. In a well-worked move, home skipper Joe Edwards headed across the face of goal and striker Ryan Hardie headed just over. Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood made a superb save to deny Finn Azaz as he connected with Adam Randell’s low corner. The ball fell to Edwards, whose angled drive flew just wide of the far post. Hardie also teed up Azaz, who missed the target. But Whittaker made no mistake as in-form Plymouth remain third in League One. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0