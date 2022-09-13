Ryan Colclough denies Scunthorpe much-needed win By Press Association September 13 2022, 10.18pm Ryan Colclough equalised for Altrincham against Scunthorpe (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ryan Colclough scored a late equaliser against his former club as Altrincham and Scunthorpe shared a 2-2 draw in a bottom-of-the-table National League encounter. After an early delay when the floodlights failed, Elliot Osborne broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, converting the rebound after Chris Conn-Clark’s shot was parried by Marcus Dewhurst. Two goals inside three second-half minutes turned the game on its head with Jacob Butterfield side-footing in an equaliser in the 65th minute for Scunthorpe’s first goal in four matches. Scunthorpe, who went into the game on a six-match losing streak, then took the lead when Joe Nuttall made no mistake from the penalty spot after Alfie Beestin was upended. However, Altrincham ensured a share of the spoils nine minutes from time when Colclough tapped in but they remain the only team in the division yet to win this season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0