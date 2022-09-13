Callum Lang hits later winner as Wigan stun Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Callum Lang hits later winner as Wigan stun Huddersfield

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.24pm
Callum Lang scored Wigan’s winner (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Callum Lang scored Wigan’s winner (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Huddersfield’s miserable start to the Sky Bet Championship season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

Will Keane put Wigan in front with a first-half penalty and, after Tom Lees equalised, Callum Lang fired in the winner in the 82nd minute.

Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute’s silence in memory of the Queen, followed by the national anthem.

That ensured an emotional mood inside the stadium in the opening exchanges, which both sets of players appeared to thrive on.

Huddersfield should have taken the lead in the 18th minute after creating a gilt-edged opportunity down the Wigan left.

Duane Holmes got to the byline and crossed for the unmarked Danny Ward, who could only fire way over the bar from eight yards.

A loose touch from Thelo Aasgaard almost let Ward in, only for Curtis Tilt to race across and get his team-mate out of a hole.

Wigan then settled into their stride and, after Keane had sent a flick wide of a post, they took the lead midway through the first half.

Lang got the wrong side of Luke Mbete, who only succeeded in felling his opponent as he lunged for the ball.

Referee Jeremy Simpson produced a yellow card and Keane smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net.

Lang had a great chance to make it 2-0 when he headed straight at Lee Nicholls from James McClean’s cross.

Wigan picked up where they left off after half-time, with an unmarked Jack Whatmough somehow heading against a post from a corner, only three yards out.

The visitors then thought they had a second penalty when Lang was again felled in the area, but this time the official booked him for simulation.

Lang then squandered a golden opportunity to double the lead, taking the ball too wide in rounding Nicholls and losing the chance

At this point, a second goal for Wigan looked inevitable, but, from out of nowhere and after a succession of substitutions, Huddersfield came firing back.

Jack Rudoni tested Jamie Jones from 30 yards before Yuta Nakayama blazed over the bar from 10 yards out.

A Nakayama free-kick was brilliantly saved by Jones, with Tilt then clearing the ball off his own line to deny Ward.

The respite was only temporary, however, as the ball was played back in for Lees to finally get Town on the scoresheet with 15 minutes remaining.

Seconds later Jordan Rhodes hit the Wigan bar with a thunderous drive before Jones again saved superbly to deny Pat Jones.

But, as a second Town goal looked only a matter of time, this time it was Wigan that produced a goal out of nowhere with eight minutes left.

McClean’s cross from the left was controlled by Lang, who protected the ball from a couple of home defenders before wrong-footing Nicholls from 10 yards.

