Connor Wickham equaliser earns Forest Green point at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Connor Wickham equaliser earns Forest Green point at Charlton

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.30pm
Connor Wickham’s equaliser earned Forest Green a point (Adam Davy/PA).
Connor Wickham’s equaliser earned Forest Green a point (Adam Davy/PA).

Connor Wickham’s second goal of the season earned Forest Green a point in a 1-1 League One draw with Charlton at The Valley.

The Addicks went ahead after nine minutes, Corey Blackett-Taylor collecting Jack Payne’s pass before producing an emphatic right-footed finish into the roof of the net.

Blackett-Taylor failed to find the target with a number of other shooting opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts paid the price for not making the most of their promising openings as Forest Green levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Charlton goalkeeper Joe Wollacott failed to hold Dominic Bernard’s cross and Wickham was on hand to produce a first-time strike.

Charlton survived a couple of goalmouth scrambles in the second half, with Wickham also glancing a Regan Hendry corner narrowly past the far post.

Rovers keeper Luke McGee parried a Jayden Stockley effort, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also hooking an attempt over.

The Addicks were reduced to 10 men at the end of six minutes of stoppage time, Ryan Inniss receiving a second yellow card from referee John Busby for a late aerial challenge on Christian Marques.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hull chairman Acun Ilicali is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull chairman Acun Ilicali injured in road traffic accident in Istanbul
Jordan James (PA)
Former England Under-20 international Jordan James called into Wales squad
Sports stars paid tribute to the Queen on the day of her funeral (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tributes paid to the Queen on day of state funeral – Monday’s sporting social
Alfredo Morelos has had a frustrating start to the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Alfredo Morelos vows to prove doubters wrong
Former England captain David Beckham has paid tribute to the Queen (John Stillwell/PA)
David Beckham remembers ‘caring leader’ as sport pays tribute to the Queen
Robbie Brady is back in the Republic of Ireland fold after an 18-month absence (Trenka Attila/PA)
Robbie Brady targets another major tournament with Republic of Ireland
Hugo Lloris makes a clearance during Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris an injury concern for Tottenham ahead of north London derby
Manchester United had the greatest overspend on transfers compared to players’ estimated value in Europe’s big five leagues over the last decade, a new study has found (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Man Utd have biggest transfer overspend among top clubs in last decade – study
Greg Taylor is in good form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Greg Taylor’s drive to improve could earn him Scotland minutes in Nations League
Stephen Robinson has urged St Mirren not to get carried away by their win over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson urges St Mirren not to get carried away after beating Celtic

More from The Courier

Stephen Leckie with wife Fiona outside Westminster Abbey, where they attended the Queen's funeral.
Queen's send-off 'breathtaking' says Perth and Kinross Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie
0
Murray Lauchlan in London to see the Queen's coffin.
Comrie butcher's 'spiritual experience' seeing Queen's coffin after 12-hour overnight queue
0
Missing Perth man Winton McNab
Family of missing Perth pensioner informed after fatal Highlands crash
Cars parked on pavement on Wilson Street Dundee
Anger as Dundee motorists take to pavements to avoid parking charge
1
Leslie Queen's funeral event
Pictures: Leslie residents raise a cup of tea to the Queen
0
Super Lean workers Nathan Levers, left, and Kieran Warrender helped to hand out hundreds of free meals
Fife business hands out hundreds of meals as foodbanks close for Queen's funeral
0