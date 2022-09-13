Ben Whitfield and Tyrell Warren on target as Barrow ease past Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Whitfield and Tyrell Warren scored as Barrow beat Doncaster 2-0 to celebrate manager Pete Wild’s new contract.

Whitfield netted his fourth goal of the season after 37 minutes and Warren rolled in his second of the term 13 minutes from the end of what turned out to be a one-sided encounter.

Wild, who signed a three-year deal when he joined last May, missed out on the division’s manager of the month award for August.

But his job in taking the Cumbrians into an automatic promotion spot has been rewarded with a “multi-year” contract.

Barrow started slowly and Adam Long went close to giving the visitors an early lead. However, the hosts eventually hit their straps and after Jonny Mitchell made two vital stops Whitfield pounced.

Tommy Rowe was denied a 44th-minute leveller by keeper Paul Farman. But Barrow bossed the second half and should have scored more than Warren’s right-footed effort after great build-up between Josh Gordon and Billy Waters.