Paul Simpson talks up Carlisle after draw at Mansfield

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson felt the 0-0 draw at Mansfield was his side’s best defensive display of the season so far.

Having created the game’s best chances, Simpson also thought the Cumbrians could have taken more than a point against a side who had won all three League Two home games this term.

“If I am being greedy it could have been more than a point – and this is a tough place to come,” he said.

“You look at their record here. I think in 18 games they have won 16, drawn one, and lost one.

“We knew it would be a real test, but I think we have absolutely worked our socks off. We have caused them problems.

“They have caused us problems as well, I am not kidding myself, but we have had some fantastic match-winning chances.

“I also think we have defended absolutely magnificently tonight against a really difficult side to play against. It’s probably as good a defensive display as we have had all season.

“To come here, get a clean sheet, and probably should have won it. I am pleased with everything I have seen from them. There have been some really big performances from us tonight.”

Kristian Dennis turned one wide from eight yards in the 13th minute and soon after an unmarked Morgan Feeney somehow poked a finish at Christy Pym at the far post.

George Lapslie had an effort disallowed for offside for the Stags before Pym saved superbly from Jordan Gibson’s first-time shot.

Dennis missed the chance of the game, lifting over unmarked from six yards straight after the restart, while George Maris sidefooted the home side’s best opportunity wide from 12 yards near the end.

“It was a battling display rather than our usual fluent self at home,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“We were missing the quality of (Rhys) Oates, (James) Perch, (Hiram) Boateng and (Will) Swan – three of those were probably certain starters -and we looked a little bit disjointed at times.

“I thought we were in a good sort of groove after the Man City and Doncaster games, then we have had 10 days without a game and didn’t look as fluent as we did before the break.

“It was a good point – we could have lost that game tonight. And at different times in the past 18 months we would have lost.

“On nights like these you don’t lose. There’s plenty of teams in League Two and in the country lost at home tonight and we’re not one of them.

“We have another valuable point and we’re in good spirits.

“Pymy made a couple of good saves when needed and I think we got away with one just after half-time when the lad blazed over the bar.

“Having said that, George Lapslie’s goal should have counted. He was onside. And if we’d got that early goal I think we would have gone on to win.”