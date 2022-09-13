‘Really solid team performance’ impresses Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hailed a “really solid team performance” after a 2-0 victory at Burton sealed a sixth consecutive League One win.

August’s manager of the month Cowley watched a determined display rewarded when Sam Hughes put through his own net before striker Colby Bishop sealed the points four minutes from time.

“I thought it was a solid away performance” he said after watching his side reach 20 points from their first eight games.

“It is never easy to come to Burton on a Tuesday night, especially when they have a new manager and we knew they would play with more energy and intensity.

“I thought we were pretty determined and resolute and we competed well. I thought we had enough personality on the ball to find the important moments to win the game as well.

“We came out second half and we were able to affect the game more and I thought we had some good performances.

“Owen Dale gave us a real spark tonight, particularly in that second half but ultimately it was a really solid team performance that has seen us through to get the win.

“Sometimes you need everyone to have a solid game which the team did tonight and then you need one or two to just give that spark to give that bit of difference and that is what happened tonight.”

For Burton’s new boss Dino Maamria it was a real baptism of fire against one of League One’s form sides but he knows that this game will not define his season.

“I told the players I wanted a team that plays with energy and a passion to win. A team that is going to play on the front foot,” he said.

“Tonight we were playing against a top team but I thought people could see we gave it everything tonight. Unfortunately we didn’t get the result and we are disappointed with that but losing to Portsmouth is not going to define us as a team.

“I think we have certain games that we have to win and tonight against Portsmouth, a team that are at the top of the table for a reason, we had some really good chances and the first goal really killed us a bit because it was unfortunate.”

Hughes was unfortunate to see Marlon Pack’s cross divert in off him just before the hour and it summed up Albion’s early season bad luck.

“Things like that will happen,” Maamria reflected.

“But we need to stay level headed and focused. I know where I need to improve the team but the main thing is we saw the energy and drive that I wanted to see.”