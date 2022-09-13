Kieran McKenna wants Ipswich to get even better after win over Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran McKenna wants Ipswich to get even better after win over Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.56pm
Kieran McKenna’s side remain unbeaten (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kieran McKenna’s side remain unbeaten (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna wants to see more improvement from his table-topping side following their 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Conor Chaplin scored his sixth goal of the season and Lee Evans added a second with a 25-yard strike.

Rovers received two red cards late in the game when Bobby Thomas was handed his second yellow card for a foul on Gassan Ahadme and Alfie Kilgour was red-carded for bringing down Chaplin.

The result kept the Tractor Boys’ unbeaten record in tact as they maintained their position at the top of the table on goal difference.

McKenna said: “The first 30, 40 minutes it was a really dominant performance. I liked us on the ball, liked us off the ball, liked our set play threat and we scored a really good goal.

“Bristol kept going and didn’t give up on the game and they played with a positive spirit which we thought they would do.

“Once we got the second goal we kind of controlled the game.

“We take the win, take the two goals and move on to the next one and a good night’s work but still a lot to improve on.

“I thought it was a good performance. I think we can be pleased and proud of the development of the team but we know there’s a long way to go.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton felt his side paid the price for missed chances.

Barton said: “I thought they (Ipswich) started really brightly. We kind of weathered the early part of the storm and they scored just as we were getting over it.

“I felt we settled into the game after the first goal and we obviously had a couple of half chances on the counter attack.

“You need a little bit of luck. (Antony) Evans’ was a fantastic effort. We hit the angle of the crossbar and the post and it comes back out. Trevor Clarke gets there, it’s a good shot and zips up and Walton makes a good save.

“They go up the other end and score from a deflection and that effectively was game over.”

Barton dispited Alfie Kilgour’s red card, saying: “He (Chaplin) just threw himself onto the floor. Maybe we need to get a bit cuter and utilise the opportunity to take the opponent down to 10 men… I’m not one to advocate diving and cheating but at this level you benefit from it.

