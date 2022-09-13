Paul Heckingbottom lauds super subs Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Heckingbottom lauds super subs Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.58pm
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, centre, celebrates his side’s 1-0 victory at Swansea (David Davies/PA)
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, centre, celebrates his side’s 1-0 victory at Swansea (David Davies/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom praised substitutes Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra after their late impact produced a 1-0 victory at Swansea.

Brewster and Khadra combined in the fourth minute of stoppage time to extend the Blades’ lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to four points.

Former Swansea loanee Brewster set up Khadra and the on-loan German kept his composure to score his first Sheffield United goal.

“You’ve got to make the most of them when you win a game like that, we’re going to enjoy it,” said Heckingbottom, who had sent the pair on in the final quarter for Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye.

“I’m pleased for Reda and Rhian, they’ve done all the work and know their roles when they are coming on for Oli and Iliman.

“Sometimes it (substitutions) works out great for you.

“It worked out great with Rhian against the middle centre-back Kyle (Naughton), and Reda breaking off the deepest midfielder because you’re not going to catch him.

“Rhian played a few games early on in the season. Reda has played one and had an impact in others, he’s catching up and adjusting to how we want to play.”

Sheffield United have now taken 16 points from their last six games, despite contending with a lengthy injury list that includes the likes of Max Lowe, Billy Sharp, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Jayden Bogle.

Heckingbottom said: “At the minute our options are limited from the bench.

“We’ve got a young bench, but we’ll keep pushing and waiting for that cavalry to arrive.

“We’ve got to have that consistency because, the moment we don’t, we’ll get beat.”

Swansea have now conceded five times in the 90th minute and beyond this season, and boss Russell Martin was unhappy the Blades’ last-gasp winner was allowed to stand.

Martin felt Brewster had knocked Naughton to the ground before setting up Khadra, and went on to the pitch at the final whistle to make his feelings known to the officials.

He said: “I trust Kyle. He’s clipped his heels. The boy’s not meant to, but Kyle has run across him.

“It is a foul. It’s the easiest decision the referee has got to make all night.

“It’s the 94th minute, the guy’s running back towards his own goal, he clips his heels, just give the free-kick. It’s really not difficult.

“But he hasn’t given it. We should still deal with the aftermath of it.

“We don’t and everyone feels completely different about the performance than they did 30 seconds previously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0