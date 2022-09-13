‘Top-drawer’ Alfie May hailed after setting Cheltenham record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Top-drawer’ Alfie May hailed after setting Cheltenham record

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.01pm
Alfie May is now Cheltenham’s record EFL goalscorer (David Davies/PA)
Alfie May is now Cheltenham’s record EFL goalscorer (David Davies/PA)

Wade Elliott praised Cheltenham record-breaker Alfie May after his late strike sealed a 2-1 win over Cambridge.

The Robins trailed 1-0 at the break, but goals from Dan N’Lundulu and May earned Elliott his first home victory as head coach.

And May’s strike made him Cheltenham’s all-time leading EFL goalscorer with 40.

“Alfie has been top-drawer since I’ve been at the club and I’ve seen a change in him as a personality and a professional footballer,” Elliott said.

“He does his gym work, trains right and he cajoles others. He’s getting his rewards off the back of that hard work. I am sure there is plenty more in him.”

Elliott felt his side deserved the three points that lift them to 19th in the table.

“We deserved it because I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“The result was the right result and I didn’t think we deserved to be 1-0 down at the break because we dominated for half an hour and they score with their first shot at goal.

“The players have shown character and resilience to come back.”

N’Lundulu levelled for the Robins with a fine curling shot inside the top right corner in the 59th minute after Ben Williams’ pass.

It was the Southampton loanee’s second goal in two games and his third of the season.

May won it in the 84th minute with a low shot from a tight angle which he buried inside the far post.

Namesake Adam May had given Cambridge a 28th-minute lead with a powerful strike from the edge of the box after good work from Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs’ final ball.

But Cambridge boss Mark Bonner admitted his side were second best on the night.

“Cheltenham played well and deserved the win and we were poor,” he said.

“They ran really hard and played with intensity and were much better than us. They fought hard for the win.

“We had too many moments when we weren’t good with the ball. I thought we were really poor.

“We didn’t deserve to go in ahead at half-time even though it was a brilliant goal.

“We’ve got to be a lot, lot better with the ball than we were tonight. We were opened up too easily and it was a lesson for us.”

