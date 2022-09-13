Charlton boss Ben Garner defends keeper Joe Wollacott after mistake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Charlton boss Ben Garner defends keeper Joe Wollacott after mistake

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.02pm
Charlton manager Ben Garner leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper Joe Wollacott (Steven Paston/PA).
Charlton manager Ben Garner leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper Joe Wollacott (Steven Paston/PA).

Charlton manager Ben Garner refused to blame Joe Wollacott after the goalkeeper’s mistake handed Forest Green their equaliser in a 1-1 draw at The Valley.

The Addicks had the perfect start when Corey Blackett-Taylor put them ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Jack Payne supplied the pass for the winger, who shifted the ball on to his right foot and lashed it into the top right corner of the net.

But Forest Green went in level at the break after Connor Wickham sidefooted home first time after Wollacott had spilled Dominic Bernard’s cross.

“I don’t think it was just Joe,” said Garner. “He has made a mistake, which is very rare for him, but we had a number of mistakes in the five or six minutes before that. We got a little bit loose and that’s my responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“He comes for it and is positive, how I want my goalkeepers to be. He perhaps should have punched it, given the conditions with the rain. We don’t single out individuals – it’s a collective responsibility.”

Wickham went close to a second in the 66th minute as he glanced a Regan Hendry corner across the face of goal.

Charlton centre-back Ryan Inniss was sent off for a second bookable offence near the end of six minutes of stoppage time after a rash late aerial challenge on Christian Marques.

Garner said: “I spoke to the referee quickly at the final whistle and he’s said he led with the arm, which he hasn’t done. The arm is in the player’s back. You can’t appeal it, it’s a second yellow, so we have to accept it and move on.

“He’s aggressive and trying to score the goal. There is no arm involved – if anything it is head on head. Sometimes Ryan’s size goes against him.

“We’re disappointed with the result, it was a frustrating evening. We started well, scored a fantastic goal and were really in the ascendency. We need to be more ruthless in getting that second – they were on the ropes at that stage.”

The draw earned Forest Green their first away point since August 13.

Head coach Ian Burchnall said: “In the last 15 minutes Charlton were on top, but that was normal for that stage of the game. We defended our box well.

“We were absolutely worth the point. We were brave and played good football. As for our goal, if you want the ball to fall to anybody in the box, Connor was perfect.

“The early goal was disappointing – it was from us losing the ball. We caused ourselves problems. After that we started passing the ball, creating opportunities and we were brilliant in the first 20 minutes of the second half. We looked dangerous.

“But we’ve a long way to go before we become a settled League One side.”

