Charlton boss Ben Garner defends keeper Joe Wollacott after mistake

Charlton manager Ben Garner refused to blame Joe Wollacott after the goalkeeper’s mistake handed Forest Green their equaliser in a 1-1 draw at The Valley.

The Addicks had the perfect start when Corey Blackett-Taylor put them ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Jack Payne supplied the pass for the winger, who shifted the ball on to his right foot and lashed it into the top right corner of the net.

But Forest Green went in level at the break after Connor Wickham sidefooted home first time after Wollacott had spilled Dominic Bernard’s cross.

“I don’t think it was just Joe,” said Garner. “He has made a mistake, which is very rare for him, but we had a number of mistakes in the five or six minutes before that. We got a little bit loose and that’s my responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“He comes for it and is positive, how I want my goalkeepers to be. He perhaps should have punched it, given the conditions with the rain. We don’t single out individuals – it’s a collective responsibility.”

Wickham went close to a second in the 66th minute as he glanced a Regan Hendry corner across the face of goal.

Charlton centre-back Ryan Inniss was sent off for a second bookable offence near the end of six minutes of stoppage time after a rash late aerial challenge on Christian Marques.

Garner said: “I spoke to the referee quickly at the final whistle and he’s said he led with the arm, which he hasn’t done. The arm is in the player’s back. You can’t appeal it, it’s a second yellow, so we have to accept it and move on.

“He’s aggressive and trying to score the goal. There is no arm involved – if anything it is head on head. Sometimes Ryan’s size goes against him.

“We’re disappointed with the result, it was a frustrating evening. We started well, scored a fantastic goal and were really in the ascendency. We need to be more ruthless in getting that second – they were on the ropes at that stage.”

The draw earned Forest Green their first away point since August 13.

Head coach Ian Burchnall said: “In the last 15 minutes Charlton were on top, but that was normal for that stage of the game. We defended our box well.

“We were absolutely worth the point. We were brave and played good football. As for our goal, if you want the ball to fall to anybody in the box, Connor was perfect.

“The early goal was disappointing – it was from us losing the ball. We caused ourselves problems. After that we started passing the ball, creating opportunities and we were brilliant in the first 20 minutes of the second half. We looked dangerous.

“But we’ve a long way to go before we become a settled League One side.”