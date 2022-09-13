Michael Duff says Barnsley need to be more ruthless after Port Vale draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff says Barnsley need to be more ruthless after Port Vale draw

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.08pm
Michael Duff’s side were pegged back (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Duff’s side were pegged back (Nigel French/PA)

Barnsley boss Michael Duff called for his team to have more ruthlessness as they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw against Port Vale.

Luke Thomas should have put the home side in front in the 34th minute when he was found on the edge of the six-yard-box by Conor McCarthy, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

The deadlock was broken two minutes before the break by Reds’ defender Liam Kitching, who met a cross from Jordan Williams to power a header past Jack Stevens and give his side the lead.

But Ellis Harrison equalised for Vale in the 83rd minute, meeting Gavin Massey’s cross and heading low past Collins.

Barnsley head coach Duff said: “The game should’ve been put to bed.

“First half really good, second half we were keeping the ball for the sake of keeping the ball.

“We did enough to win the game, but we need to be more ruthless.

“If it had been 3-0 with 10 minutes to go there would’ve been no complaints, but credit to Port Vale. If they’d been offered a point before the game, I’m sure Darrell (Clarke) would’ve taken it.”

On Kitching’s performance and goal, Duff said: “He was excellent. He also created a really good chance for Devante Cole in the second half. He’s been positive around the place as well and it’s been reflective in his performances.

“He’s got energy and front-foot thinking, long may it continue.”

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke hailed the togetherness of his side.

“It’s a very good point, We created quite a few good chances during the game,” Clarke said.

“They are a threat; they’ve just beaten Sheffield Wednesday 2-0. We did ourselves justice.

“The group is very much together. Players have been coming in, players have been getting minutes up and we’ll work accordingly to that.

“We’re in a newer division, a higher division. We’ll keep adapting, we’ll keep improving and working away.

“We could have won it at the end, the impact of the substitutions was very good. It gives us that flexibility to be able to change things.

“If we’re complaining and moaning about getting a point at Barnsley, we’re in a bit of trouble.

“They’re a team that are going to be in the top half at the end of the season, but we’re competing and holding our own.”

