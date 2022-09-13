Michael Flynn excited to see what Jacob Maddox can do for Walsall once fully fit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Flynn excited to see what Jacob Maddox can do for Walsall once fully fit

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.14pm
Jacob Maddox made his Walsall debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jacob Maddox made his Walsall debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is excited about what former Chelsea midfielder Jacob Maddox will bring to the Saddlers after he starred in their 1-1 draw with Colchester.

Maddox, a European Under-19 Championship winner with England in 2017 alongside Mason Mount and Aaron Ramsdale, inspired a Walsall revival after coming off the bench at half-time for his debut.

He played a role in Tom Knowles’ equaliser, which cancelled out Frank Nouble’s early opener for Colchester, and also set up two chances that Danny Johnson spurned.

Flynn said: “When we get him fully fit, we’ve got a player on our hands – I couldn’t start him because he hasn’t played a game since the end of last season.

“But he’s got quality – you don’t play for Chelsea and England Under-19s if you’re not a good player. He’s a very good player and I just need to get him match fit.

“He enabled us to open the play, switch the play, move the opposition around and take them out of their comfort zone. You’ve got to be brave on the ball, have courage and that’s what Jacob will do.”

Flynn was less complimentary about his side’s first-half display as lax defending enabled Nouble to scuff Colchester ahead inside two minutes.

But he was pleased by the fightback capped by Knowles’ cool finish for his first Walsall goal.

“The first half was the worst 45 minutes since I’ve been in charge,” Flynn said.

“We lost every battle and the goal we gave away was farcical.

“But what I will be positive about is the way they came out second half, the courage they had to get on the ball, to switch play, to open them up and create the chances we created.”

Colchester boss Wayne Brown was relieved to see Nouble end a league goal drought dating back almost 18 months.

“I’m pleased for Frank – he’s come back pre-season in the best shape I’ve ever seen him,” said Brown.

“His commitment and work ethic this season has been phenomenal and he’s earned the right to be in the team and I’m pleased he’s got his goal.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t get all three points.

“Their goal comes from our set-play, which is always disappointing to concede goals like that, but the changes we made in the last 10 minutes showed we wanted to go and get the three points.

“Walsall ran out of ideas in the first half and we looked a threat.

“It’s a poor goal to concede but I’m happy with the opportunities we created. I thought our performance probably warranted three points.

“Testament to the lads, we changed the formation and have had very limited time to work on the shape and roles and responsibilities within it.”

