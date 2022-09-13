It’s massive for the supporters – Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails first win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s massive for the supporters – Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails first win

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.22pm
Kevin Betsy hailed Crawley's victory over Stockport (Steven Paston/PA).
Kevin Betsy hailed Crawley’s victory over Stockport (Steven Paston/PA).

Kevin Betsy dedicated his first league win as Crawley boss to the club’s fans after a thrilling 3-2 victory at home to Stockport.

The visitors, now beaten in all four of their away league games so far this term, twice fought back to level, but Nick Tsaroulla’s strike 11 minutes after the break proved decisive.

The delighted former Arsenal Under-23s manager said: “It was our first league win and it’s a massive one for the supporters.

“It’s a big win and I’m really happy – that’s five unbeaten in all completions for us now.

“We are all working very hard to be successful and the bread and butter of the league is very important.

“This was a game when the resilience and character of the team was there for all to see.”

Betsy, who has a series of injuries to his defenders, had special praise for strikers Dom Telford and Tom Nichols.

Telford opened his account for the club after James Tilley’s opener had been cancelled out by Oliver Crankshaw, while Nichols assisted all three Crawley goals.

Betsy said: “Dom deserves a lot of credit and is a player who shows the quality he has.

“Tom made three assists and has been exceptional for us – he is a really intelligent footballer and he scored goals.”

Chris Hussey had made it 2-2 for Stockport, but defeat ruined manager Dave Challinor’s 50th game in charge and he was furious about the mistakes his side continue to make.

He said: ”Mistakes are killing us. I have real faith in the group, but the most disappointing thing is that we haven’t learnt from the mistakes we’ve made.

“We’ve scored in every league game this season, but we can’t expect to score three goals away and expect to win.

“The goals we conceded were absolutely horrific.”

Challinor urged his side to improve on “bad decision making” and stressed: “The teams that scores first win a significant proportion of games.

“Last year, when we went in front, we won a large number of those games.

“You earn your own luck and bad decisions mean there is only so many times you can come back.”

