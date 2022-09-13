Steve Cotterill hails ‘brilliant response’ as Shrewsbury hit back to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cotterill hails ‘brilliant response’ as Shrewsbury hit back to win

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.30pm
Steve Cotterill’s side rallied for an unlikely win (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill's side rallied for an unlikely win (Simon Marper/PA)

Steve Cotterill praised his battling Shrewsbury side after they recovered from 2-0 down to beat Exeter in a five-goal thriller.

Defender Chey Dunkley was in the right place at the right time as he fired home a dramatic 93rd-minute winner in front of the jubilant home fans at New Meadow.

Pierce Sweeney gave himself a belated birthday gift as he opened the scoring before Jonathan Grounds doubled the visitors’ lead.

Matt Pennington immediately pulled one back before Tom Bayliss levelled in a frenetic first half.

Both sides hit the bar in their search for a third, but it was Dunkley who had the last laugh with his late, late winner.

“The lads showed great character so full credit to them,” said Cotterill.

“It was a brilliant response to being two goals behind. Winning right at the end like that is one of the best feelings in football.

“We didn’t start well and found ourselves two goals behind. But we managed to fight our way back into the game and turn the momentum in our favour.

“Our first goal was really important. To score just after conceding the second kind of stopped them in their tracks.

“I always say the third goal is really important in games like that because it puts the winning side on the back foot and that’s what happened.

“Hopefully we can use this win as a catalyst. There’s a great atmosphere in the dressing room after that and it’s well deserved.”

After seeing his side squander a commanding two-goal lead, Grecians boss Matt Taylor said: “I feel sick to my stomach in terms of the manner of the defeat.

“There was a lot to like about that performance, but you get what you deserve.

“We defended moments of that game uncharacteristically poorly. We had some naive moments, especially when we’ve gone 2-0 up and let them back into the game.

“The last goal is a culmination of some tired bodies and not being in the right place at the right time.

“I don’t want to criticise them too much because I need them confident and bright for the weekend.

“It hurts because when you play well and lose it’s a real kick in the areas which hurt an awful lot. But, and it’s a big but, we were too weak in certain moments tonight.

“We have to defend our set-pieces better than we did. Generally we defend set-pieces better than that. We’ve been punished and it hurts because we’ve played well enough to get something from that game.”

