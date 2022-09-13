Match-winning substitute Jacob Wakeling proves Swindon boss Scott Lindsey right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Match-winning substitute Jacob Wakeling proves Swindon boss Scott Lindsey right

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.32pm
Swindon recorded a dramatic home win (Adam Davy/PA)
Swindon manager Scott Lindsey said his team’s soul-searching following disappointing results helped contribute to their dramatic 3-2 win over Sutton.

Substitute Jacob Wakeling came off the bench to fire the stuttering hosts to a much-needed stoppage-time victory.

It was the Robins’ second win of the campaign in all competitions and while they are unbeaten in the league since the opening game, Lindsey understood the importance of their success on Tuesday night.

He said: “That win gives us more of a lift than you will ever believe. We feel that we are playing well at the moment and we are seven unbeaten.

“I am really pleased with the players, they have put a real shift in since the last game in training and we have been doing a lot of soul-searching, analysis, and talking about it on the training ground.

“I think we certainly deserved the win tonight, certainly at Stockport and again at Gillingham I felt we missed opportunities and dropped points.

“We planned before the game to take off (Luke) Jephcott after 70 minutes as he hasn’t played since pre-season, so that was always going to be the case, but I felt we had to make the change sooner because the game went a bit flat.

“I thought Jacob could bring that spark and he certainly did.”

Will Randall gave Sutton the lead after four minutes but goalkeeper Jack Rose gifted Tyrese Shade a 35th-minute equaliser and Jonny Williams fired Swindon into the lead three minutes later.

Sutton levelled right before half-time when Randall notched his second but deep into stoppage time Frazer Blake-Tracy picked out Wakeling and he nodded in his third goal of the season to snatch the points.

Sutton manager Matt Gray said: “We didn’t get what we deserved, we came here and put a real shift in and showed some real quality at times and to score two goals. We just did not get what we wanted.

“We exploited them really well on the counter attack early on and scored a great goal and I didn’t see their equaliser coming. To concede those two goals was really disappointing.

“After their first goal, it was the only time in the whole game where I felt we were under pressure, but we had a great response with another counter attack to exploit the spaces they leave in behind.

“I was really pleased with that as an away performance as I don’t remember Jack Rose having a save to make and we felt comfortable.”

