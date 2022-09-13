Alex Neil celebrates first win as Stoke boss after rout of Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Neil celebrates first win as Stoke boss after rout of Hull

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.40pm
Alex Neil saw his side pick up their first under his management (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil saw his side pick up their first under his management (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Alex Neil was full of praise for his Stoke side after they picked up their first win under his management with a convincing 3-0 victory over Hull at the MKM Stadium.

Stoke scored their first when Lewis Baker’s free-kick deflected off the wall and completely wrong-footed Tigers keeper Matt Ingram.

Baker turned provider when his floated cross was met by the head of Ben Wilmot, who scored his second goal of the campaign, and Baker’s second of the night – a curling effort from outside the area in the second half – helped his side score three in a match for the first time this season.

Neil told a press conference: “What I wanted for the players tonight was to play with a bit of belief and determination and I thought we got all of that.

“I thought we scored some good goals at good times, and thought we were hard to break down. I thought we looked a real threat going forward every time we broke so really pleased to score three goals, great to get a clean sheet and certainly a great win on the road.

“With Lewis, he’s got quality, he’s got goals from the middle of the park, he’s got legs, can pass the ball – we just need to make sure with him and everybody else that there’s a level of consistency.”

Neil was happy to pick up his first win sooner rather than later and felt more time on training ground with a new crop of players worked to his advantage.

“I’m more pleased for the players because when you have given them new messages and are asking them to do different things, nothing confirms that (better) than a good win. So I’m glad it (the win) came sooner rather than later.

“For the preparation for this match, it gave me an extra couple of days where I could show the players exactly what we are looking to do, how we could approach it, and I think they carried it out well.”

Hull boss Shota Arveladze was surprised to see his side run out 3-0 losers despite having 15 attempts but felt the team did not react quickly enough as Stoke took a stranglehold of proceedings.

“I did not expect this today,” he said.

“We did not have a game on Saturday, which should give us more energy, but the game went a different way.

“We need to play our own game and not wait for something to happen and then react, or the opposition doesn’t do well and then we react. If we observe the first 15 minutes or half an hour it could be too late.”

The three goals conceded mean Hull have lost three on the bounce and have shipped 18 goals in half as many games, giving them the worst defensive record in the division.

“It (goals conceded) is a lot,” said Arveladze. “I don’t want to have an excuse.

“Whatever happens, we have to go into the next game and do a lot better than we have in the last three.”

