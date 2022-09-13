Ian Evatt pleased to see Bolton end wait for away win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Evatt was delighted to see Bolton end their winless away run with solid 2-0 success at struggling MK Dons.

Dion Charles’ penalty and Gethin Jones’ thumping header proved the difference as the Trotters moved up to fifth in League One.

The result marked Bolton’s first away victory of the season – and their first ever at Stadium MK – and boss Evatt hopes it will prove a turning point.

He said: “I am pleased to get the first away win.

“It is great to get the monkey off our back and winning here is always a difficult thing to do.

“But I thought from minute one we showed good energy and intensity, there wasn’t really any rustiness from the 10-day break. We grabbed control early on.

“The worry for me was that we conceded moments and goals against the run of play, so I felt the penalty gave us a little bit more confidence and belief.

“If I am being ultra-critical in the second half we should have scored more. But, as far as performances go, it was pretty solid.

“The defence kept focus and concentration. I think we have played pretty well all season, to be honest.

“We have just suffered in bad moments, little lapses in concentration, as a team and not just the bad lads.

“I thought we were on it tonight.”

Wanderers had an early penalty shout waved away when Elias Kachunga went down in the area after a tangle with Warren O’Hora.

But Charles put Bolton ahead from the spot after Dawson Devoy was penalised for bringing down Jones.

Matthew Dennis headed wide from Devoy’s cross five minutes after the restart before Jamie Cumming made a brilliant save from point-blank range to deny Charles a second.

But there was nothing he could do after Jones headed home from Jack Iredale’s free-kick to grab his first goal for over a year on the hour mark and seal the points.

Dons boss Liam Manning, whose side sit in the relegation zone on seven points, said: “It’s frustrating and tough to take.

“Confidence is low, we haven’t been playing how we want or getting the results that we want.

“We started the second half well and got on the front foot. Then we concede a goal and it shifts the momentum of the game.

“But we have to do better than that in terms of how we respond and fight to going two goals down.

“Momentum is massive in football. We do as much work as we can to put plans in place and put details in training, then the players have to execute their job.

“We made too many mistakes and gave the ball away too much. We are in a fight and a scrap and we have to stick together and step up.”