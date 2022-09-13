Ian Evatt pleased to see Bolton end wait for away win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Evatt pleased to see Bolton end wait for away win

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.48pm
Bolton manager Ian Evatt saw his side win at MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA).
Ian Evatt was delighted to see Bolton end their winless away run with solid 2-0 success at struggling MK Dons.

Dion Charles’ penalty and Gethin Jones’ thumping header proved the difference as the Trotters moved up to fifth in League One.

The result marked Bolton’s first away victory of the season – and their first ever at Stadium MK – and boss Evatt hopes it will prove a turning point.

He said: “I am pleased to get the first away win.

“It is great to get the monkey off our back and winning here is always a difficult thing to do.

“But I thought from minute one we showed good energy and intensity, there wasn’t really any rustiness from the 10-day break. We grabbed control early on.

“The worry for me was that we conceded moments and goals against the run of play, so I felt the penalty gave us a little bit more confidence and belief.

“If I am being ultra-critical in the second half we should have scored more. But, as far as performances go, it was pretty solid.

“The defence kept focus and concentration. I think we have played pretty well all season, to be honest.

“We have just suffered in bad moments, little lapses in concentration, as a team and not just the bad lads.

“I thought we were on it tonight.”

Wanderers had an early penalty shout waved away when Elias Kachunga went down in the area after a tangle with Warren O’Hora.

But Charles put Bolton ahead from the spot after Dawson Devoy was penalised for bringing down Jones.

Matthew Dennis headed wide from Devoy’s cross five minutes after the restart before Jamie Cumming made a brilliant save from point-blank range to deny Charles a second.

But there was nothing he could do after Jones headed home from Jack Iredale’s free-kick to grab his first goal for over a year on the hour mark and seal the points.

Dons boss Liam Manning, whose side sit in the relegation zone on seven points, said: “It’s frustrating and tough to take.

“Confidence is low, we haven’t been playing how we want or getting the results that we want.

“We started the second half well and got on the front foot. Then we concede a goal and it shifts the momentum of the game.

“But we have to do better than that in terms of how we respond and fight to going two goals down.

“Momentum is massive in football. We do as much work as we can to put plans in place and put details in training, then the players have to execute their job.

“We made too many mistakes and gave the ball away too much. We are in a fight and a scrap and we have to stick together and step up.”

