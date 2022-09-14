Luke Harris earns chance to impress Wales ahead of World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Luke Harris earns chance to impress Wales ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 4.56am
Fulham teenager Luke Harris has been called into the Wales senior squad at the age of 17 (Simon Galloway/PA)
Fulham teenager Luke Harris has been called into the Wales senior squad at the age of 17 (Simon Galloway/PA)

Fulham teenager Luke Harris has been handed a chance to stake his claim for a place in Wales’ World Cup party.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been named in Robert Page’s 28-man squad for the Nations League games against Belgium and Poland next week.

Harris made his Fulham debut in the Carabao Cup last month and has been on the bench several times in the Premier League this season.

Page said: “He has been in the system now for a few years. He’s a talent and an exciting prospect.

“He’s doing really well at his club and he scores goals.

“When you have someone with that talent – albeit that he’s just turned 17 years old – then I am not bothered about his age.

“I have shown that in the past with Rabbi (Matondo), Joe Rodon and DJ (Dan James) and others I have worked with at Under-21 level and the younger age groups.”

Robert Page file photo
Wales manager Robert Page says he is not afraid to give young players a senior opportunity (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jersey-born Harris scored 13 goals in 17 league appearances for Fulham Under-23s last season.

Last month he struck a Premier League 2 hat-trick against a Chelsea side featuring Ben Chilwell, Ethan Ampadu and Trevoh Chalobah.

Page said: “When you have someone scoring goals – including regular hat-tricks – then it makes him an exciting prospect and one I can’t wait to get involved with the other boys.

“He’s ready for it. I have met him and his family. He has got a great family support network around him, and he wouldn’t be where he is at club level if he wasn’t ready for it.

“I have spoken to coaches who have worked with him, but I’ve never coached him directly. Having been head of the intermediates when he has played at younger age groups, I know all about him.

“For these two games, I think it’s a great opportunity for him to come in and get a taste of it, to experience it, and for us to have a look at him.

Injured trio Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Adam Davies all miss Wales’ final Nations League games, their last fixtures before the World Cup starts in November.

Fulham midfielder Wilson and Sheffield United goalkeeper Davies are both training outside again after suffering pre-season knee injuries.

France Soccer League 1
Aaron Ramsey, right, has been ruled out of Wales action this month after picking up an injury playing for Nice (Daniel Cole/AP)

Page is also confident Ramsey will soon return from a hamstring injury sustained playing for new club Nice.

He said: “It’s not a major injury, it’s a slight hamstring tear. I’m glad it’s happened now because he’s gone from not playing to playing week in and week out.

“Inevitably it was going to catch up with him. So if he was going to do it now’s the time, so he can fully recover.”

Tyler Roberts returns after missing the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine and four Nations League games this summer due to injury.

Squad: W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), D Ward (Leicester), T King (Salford), C Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), B Davies (Tottenham), C Roberts (Burnley), C Mepham (Bournemouth), J Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd), E Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), W Burns (Ipswich), J Allen (Swansea), J Morrell (Portsmouth), M Smith (MK Dons), D Levitt (Dundee United), J Williams (Swindon), S Thomas (Huddersfield), R Colwill (Cardiff), L Harris (Fulham), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest), D James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds), G Bale (Los Angeles FC), K Moore (Bournemouth), M Harris (Cardiff), R Matondo (Rangers), T Roberts (QPR, on loan from Leeds).

