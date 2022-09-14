Robert Page uses his head to get Wales a royal supporter By Press Association September 14 2022, 4.56am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Robert Page has suggested sending the Prince of Wales a bucket hat to win his World Cup support when they play England. William has been president of the Football Association since May 2006 and regularly attends England matches. But the newly-created Prince of Wales now has divided loyalties, with the two home nations drawn in the same World Cup group in Qatar. The Prince of Wales is president of the Football Association and regularly attends England matches (Paul Ellis/PA) Wales and England meet in Group B’s final fixture at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29. Asked if he could convert William in to a Wales supporter in time for the World Cup, manager Page replied: “Absolutely. Who’s he going to support? “We’ll have to send him a bucket hat, eh?” Wales football fans wear their bucket hats with pride (Simon Galloway/PA) The bucket hat has become the must-have accessory for Wales fans over the past decade. The yellow, green and red hats are worn in their thousands by the so-called ‘Red Wall’. Players-turned-pundits Ashley Williams and Danny Gabbidon both wore bucket hats on television to celebrate Wales’ World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0