Football rumours: Liverpool and Manchester United in race for Jude Bellingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Liverpool and Manchester United in race for Jude Bellingham

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 7.30am
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Jude Bellingham. Metro, citing Sky Sports Germany, says the 19-year-old is almost assured to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, with United and Liverpool’s long-term interest in the England midfielder likely to put them in good stead to pick him up.

Leicestershire Live, via French outlet MediaFoot, reports Leicester are interested in Lens striker Lois Openda. The 22-year-old has been on fire since joining the Ligue 1 side this summer – already netting four times this season – and there is speculation he could provide an extra option for the Foxes up-front.

Lens boss Franck Haise features on the shortlist of contenders to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton, according to The Guardian.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Argentina’s Lionel Messi
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will be in Qatar with Argentina this winter (John Walton/PA)

Lionel Messi: The veteran will not make any decision on his future until after the World Cup, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

N’Golo Kante: A German club, a Spanish club and two unnamed English clubs are all circling the Chelsea midfielder, reports Bild.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Runners after finishing the London Marathon (Yui Mok/PA)
London Marathon ballot hopefuls offered non-binary gender option for first time
England’s Beth Mead (centre) and captain Leah Williamson (right) are set to return to club action with Arsenal (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall convinced new WSL season will deliver on quality
Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire will be hoping to get into Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad. (Adam Davy/PA/David Davies/PA/Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford doubtful as Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire eye England call-ups
Marcus Rashford has not travelled with Manchester United for their Europa League clash (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
Wakefield have a new head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield promote Mark Applegarth to head coach role after Willie Poching exit
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
Tottenham’s Ben Davies (right) challenges Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro during a 2-0 Champions League defeat (AP/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee holidaymaker feared wife would die in Turkish hospital after she collapsed with meningitis
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth