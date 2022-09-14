England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.44am Updated: September 14 2022, 11.16am
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England have appointed a familiar face and an old adversary to their coaching staff for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup, with David Saker and Michael Hussey joining up.

The Australian duo have agreed short-term deals, with Saker returning to the fold as bowling consultant having previously worked as fast bowling coach between 2010 and 2015.

Saker will begin his role during the seven-match T20 series in Pakistan, with England’s first tour of the country in 17 years due to begin on September 20, while Hussey will link up as a batting specialist for the World Cup.

The white-ball set-up now has a decidedly Australian influence, led by white-ball head coach Matthew Mott, but Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson remain at his side as assistants. With the tournament taking place Down Under, England will be hoping to make the most of their new wealth of local knowledge.

Saker, 56, was a well-liked and successful part of Andy Flower’s England regime, helping forge the attack the bowling attack that took the team to number one in the Test rankings as well as claiming an unforgettable Ashes success in 2010/11.

Little more than a year after departing he was on the other side of the Ashes divide, working as Australia’s bowling coach, and more recently went on to work with Sri Lanka as Mickey Arthur’s right-hand man. He also has extensive experience on the franchise circuit, including a stint as head coach of Melbourne Renegades.

England white ball head coach Matthew Mott will lead the side in Pakistan and Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hussey, fondly known as ‘Mr Cricket’, was one of the most accomplished players of his generation and a constant thorn in England’s side. Since retiring in 2016 he has acted as a batting consultant for numerous teams including Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings as well being director of cricket with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.

The appointments underlines England’s preference to keep their coaching staff separated between red and white-ball units.

Paul Collingwood, Marcus Trescothick, Jeetan Patel and Jon Lewis are all full-time lead coaches at the ECB but are not part of Mott’s group. They are expected to work with Brendon McCullum’s Test side this winter, and for the foreseeable future, though pace bowling lead Lewis may also be used in a developmental capacity going forward.

