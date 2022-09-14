Luke Harris has the talent to be a top player – Fulham boss Marco Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Harris has the talent to be a top player – Fulham boss Marco Silva

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 5.12pm
Fulham midfielder Luke Harris has received his first senior Wales call-up. (Simon Galloway/PA)
Fulham midfielder Luke Harris has received his first senior Wales call-up. (Simon Galloway/PA)

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has tipped Luke Harris to become a “top player” and insists the 17-year-old will not be changed by his first senior call-up for Wales.

The Jersey-born midfielder has been included in Robert Page’s 28-man squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Belgium and Poland despite never playing a minute of league football for the Whites.

He made his Fulham debut in the 2-0 Carabao Cup second-round defeat at Crawley last month, when he was substituted at half-time, and has been capped by Wales at under-19 level.

A fine record in under-21s football, including a goal against Hull on Wednesday, has earned Harris a chance to impress the Wales boss in the same way he has caught Silva’s eye.

“For a boy that was just 17 years old last March, first he has one thing that is really important in my opinion in football, he is humble enough to understand the situation,” Silva said.

“He understands everyone can see his qualities, he has the talent to be in the future a top, top player but he is still really humble, open to learn every single day, working really hard.

“He is still growing as a football player, he is a midfielder, can play outside sometimes as well but we see him much more as an offensive midfielder, he has the ability and the purpose to arrive in the box, score goals.

“It is not easy to find in a midfielder with this capacity to arrive in the box, be in the right spot to score and he has it, it is up to us to keep working on him and of course to grow in other aspects of his game.”

Silva does not anticipate the international call-up going to Harris’ head.

“He is protected by ourselves, by the Wales manager as well, by his family,” added Silva.

“The main thing for me is that I’m 100 per cent sure that when he comes back from the national team he will be Luke and that is important.

“We expected it from one month ago, we started to hear that he would probably get called up and that is a good thing. It wasn’t a big surprise for us.”

Silva, however, was coy when asked if Harris could be involved in the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

“I decided he would be with us from pre-season, getting games or on the bench and getting some minutes,” he said.

“We have to be patient with him as well, not putting this pressure on him. Sometimes he is in the team, he has just played 90 minutes with our under-21s.

“That is the way to make him keep developing and for sure he will be in the first team soon because he has the quality.

“At 17 to be called for the national team is a big statement and we are here to support him.”

