Rocky in Rome and Silva returns to Manchester – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Football

Once a Blue…

Sylvester Stallone was in Rome.

Liverpool players reflected on a big win.

What a Champions League's night at Anfield. Together! 💪🏽🙏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/krfRm9dGQ0 — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 14, 2022

Gary Neville and Glenn Murray had their say on Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea.

I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don’t get it and think differently. They also don’t stop till they get what they want! 🛑 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 14, 2022

We need to learn from American Franchise Sports……Think we have done OK, creating the Worlds best & most watched football league whilst keeping the fabric & DNA of our game in tact, next thing will be we should have a European Super League 👀🫠 — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) September 14, 2022

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was counting down.

Frank Bruno recalled meeting the Queen.

Morning many thanks for all the people who sent the picture of Her Majesty & me but it seem that only one event that was photographed? That's where memories are special as I have them even if I cannot share the photo! thanks again PS What do you think the Queen was saying 2 me? pic.twitter.com/c7DMrL2VWT — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 14, 2022

Chris Eubank Jr looked forward.

24 days left until me & Benn scrap for all the marbles 🥶 pic.twitter.com/JX3NzxosLC — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) September 14, 2022

Cricket

Paul Collingwood looked back on a great night.

Athletics

Usain Bolt enjoyed New York Fashion Week.

Eilish McColgan rolled back the years.

Here's a flashback for the ages! I think it might have been a 4x1500m relay!? Certainly wasn't a 4×400. 😂 Age 15. Think it was my first Scottish vest! 🥰 https://t.co/juD2Sce35j — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) September 14, 2022

Golf

Tiger Woods reflected on the Nexus Cup.

Congrats to the winners of #NEXUSCup! Thank you to NEXUS, all of our guests, the Tour players and caddies who came out to support this year’s event benefitting @TGRFound. pic.twitter.com/cyERwaG8L9 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 13, 2022