Rocky in Rome and Silva returns to Manchester – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 14 2022, 5.54pm Sylvester Stallone was in Rome (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14. Football Once a Blue… Once a Blue…💙 pic.twitter.com/BmTBiUFMyl— David Silva (@21LVA) September 14, 2022 Sylvester Stallone was in Rome. SLY 😍💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJUJfzfdAv— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) September 14, 2022 Liverpool players reflected on a big win. Big support,big win🔴#YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/l8HyROKc0x— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 14, 2022 👊🏼pic.twitter.com/OounEqa6UG— Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) September 14, 2022 What a Champions League's night at Anfield. Together! 💪🏽🙏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/krfRm9dGQ0— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 14, 2022 Gary Neville and Glenn Murray had their say on Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea. I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don’t get it and think differently. They also don’t stop till they get what they want! 🛑— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 14, 2022 We need to learn from American Franchise Sports……Think we have done OK, creating the Worlds best & most watched football league whilst keeping the fabric & DNA of our game in tact, next thing will be we should have a European Super League 👀🫠— Glenn Murray (@GM_83) September 14, 2022 Boxing Eddie Hearn was counting down. Ready for WAR!!! 4 days to go! #CaneloGGG3 @DAZNBoxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rlStYO0Wkf— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 14, 2022 Frank Bruno recalled meeting the Queen. Morning many thanks for all the people who sent the picture of Her Majesty & me but it seem that only one event that was photographed? That's where memories are special as I have them even if I cannot share the photo! thanks again PS What do you think the Queen was saying 2 me? pic.twitter.com/c7DMrL2VWT— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 14, 2022 Chris Eubank Jr looked forward. 24 days left until me & Benn scrap for all the marbles 🥶 pic.twitter.com/JX3NzxosLC— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) September 14, 2022 Cricket Paul Collingwood looked back on a great night. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Paul Collingwood (@paulcollingwood5) Athletics Usain Bolt enjoyed New York Fashion Week. Country Yute at @PUMA New York Fashion Week #PumaFutrograde 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/AqtXWNY7iz— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 14, 2022 Eilish McColgan rolled back the years. Here's a flashback for the ages!I think it might have been a 4x1500m relay!? Certainly wasn't a 4×400. 😂Age 15. Think it was my first Scottish vest! 🥰 https://t.co/juD2Sce35j— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) September 14, 2022 Golf Tiger Woods reflected on the Nexus Cup. Congrats to the winners of #NEXUSCup! Thank you to NEXUS, all of our guests, the Tour players and caddies who came out to support this year’s event benefitting @TGRFound. pic.twitter.com/cyERwaG8L9— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 13, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0