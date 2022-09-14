Craig Halkett returning will help Hearts – Robbie Neilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Craig Halkett returning will help Hearts – Robbie Neilson

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 8.46pm
Craig Halkett is set to return from injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Craig Halkett is set to return from injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Robbie Neilson believes the return of Craig Halkett from injury can help Hearts regain some stability as they bid to earn their first points in the Europa Conference League against RFS in Riga on Thursday.

The Tynecastle side have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions during a period in which they have been without several key men.

Halkett is one of those whose presence has been missed most and the influential centre-back is set to be back in the heart of the Jambos defence in the Latvian capital after being sidelined for four weeks with a hamstring issue.

“We went through a period two weeks ago where we had eight of our first-team players out,” said Neilson, speaking at his team’s pre-match media briefing in the Skonto Stadium.

“We’ve managed to get most of them back now, which gives you stability and also some options if we need to change things.

“Last season we played 3-4-3, but we had to alter that (due to injuries) and hopefully we can get back to it with players coming back. That allows us to have stability and continuity through the season.

“I keep going back to it, but the stability of the selection is important for us. Craig Halkett coming back in will help us, and other than that it will be about getting back to what we are good at.

“That is passing the ball, getting into good areas and getting our creative players on the ball high up the pitch. If we can do that then I’m confident we can get the win.”

Hearts lost 4-0 at home to Istanbul Basaksehir in their first group match last weekend, while RFS pulled off a surprise 1-1 draw away to Fiorentina.

Neilson played down any suggestion that Thursday’s match in Riga is a must-win fixture for his team.

“We are still very early in the group stage,” he said. “Yes, we were beaten last week and we were very disappointed with the result but we are only one game into a six-game group section.

“It’s important that we just focus on this game and if we get a result it would be fantastic. That would put us into a good position before we face Fiorentina home and away.

“We have to make sure we take some of the stuff we learned from the Istanbul game into this one – don’t be too expansive, make sure we stay in the game at times, but also make sure we take our chances. We had them last week and didn’t take them.”

