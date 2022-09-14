Cameron Norrie beats Taylor Fritz to set up Davis Cup doubles decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie beats Taylor Fritz to set up Davis Cup doubles decider

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 9.52pm
Cameron Norrie celebrates during his win over Taylor Fritz (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cameron Norrie scrapped to a gutsy win over Taylor Fritz to send Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the United States to a late-night deciding doubles rubber.

The British number one was faced with a must-win match after Dan Evans was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-4 by Tommy Paul in a high-quality opening rubber at the Emirates Arena.

Norrie made a very unpromising start, quickly losing the first set, and, after seeing an early break disappear, was hanging on for much of the second set.

But he managed to force a tie-break, seized his chance in that, and then served out a 2-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory at the second attempt just after 9.30pm to the delight of a packed crowd.

The result means the tie, Britain’s opening contest of a four-team round-robin group, will be decided by the doubles rubber, set to feature Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury against Salisbury’s US Open-winning partner Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.

Norrie, whose Glasgow-raised father David was among the crowd, said: “Honestly I owe it all to the crowd, you guys were amazing. I wasn’t playing my best tennis, Taylor came out firing.

“I managed to hang in there in the second set, I played well in the tie-break and hung tough in the third set again. I loved the atmosphere, it’s just great to be back in Glasgow.

A lone piper played a tribute to the Queen before the tie
“I knew what I had to do, I had to come out and get a win for the team and I managed to do that.”

A sombre start to the tie reflected the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death, with the usual music replaced by a lone piper and a minute of silence before the national anthems, while the British players and support team wore black ribbons.

Music has been very much a part of the great Davis Cup atmospheres for previous matches at the Emirates Arena, including a crucial win over the USA to kick off Britain’s run to the title in 2015, and Evans felt the difference.

He said: “It was sombre at change of ends. Something was missing. That’s what it is at the minute.

“We’re very lucky to be playing. Thankfully the event was allowed to go on. We’re just doing the best out of what we can. It was still a good atmosphere, I still enjoyed it.”

Evans was also ranked four places higher than his opponent but Paul is a player with considerable all-round quality and in form after a strong summer.

He reached the fourth round at Wimbledon before running into Norrie and the third round of the US Open, where he pushed eventual finalist Casper Ruud to five sets.

There was little to choose between the pair throughout an entertaining contest full of lung-busting rallies.

Tommy Paul claimed an important win
Evans was twice a break up in the opening set but was under pressure in every service game and Paul responded straight away on both occasions before clinching his fourth set point.

Evans hit back well in the second and gave himself a chance by breaking Paul back when he served for the match at 5-3 only to drop serve again himself.

The 32-year-old said: “It was a good match. I probably lost the match in the first set. Very slow court. It took a lot to get used to the balls.

“All credit to Tommy. I thought he served well when I had my chances. It’s a tough one. But another good effort I guess. That’s Davis Cup, isn’t it? We knew this one was going to be tough. It certainly proved to be for me. I played good tennis. Just couldn’t get over the line.”

