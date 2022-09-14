Rangers pay the price for James Sands’ dismissal as Napoli ease to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers pay the price for James Sands’ dismissal as Napoli ease to victory

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.17pm Updated: September 14 2022, 10.35pm
James Sands (centre) is shown a red card (Andrew Milligan/PA)
James Sands (centre) is shown a red card (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ten-man Rangers were left searching for their first Champions League point after a 3-0 defeat by Napoli at Ibrox, where penalties were the turning point of the game.

Returning goalkeeper Allan McGregor sensationally saved a retaken Piotr Zielinksi spot-kick on the hour after Gers defender James Sands was sent off conceding it, before he was beaten from 12 yards in the 67th minute by Matteo Politano.

Giacomo Raspadori added a second with five minutes remaining and fellow substitute Tanguy Ndombele grabbed a third in added time to compound Gers’ misery.

The Light Blues lost 4-0 to Ajax last week after going down by the same score against Celtic at Parkhead in their previous match.

However, they showed the desired spirit and determination against the classy Serie A leaders before coming up short when they went down to 10 men.

Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst had vowed to stick to his footballing philosophy after two heavy defeats, but he rang the changes from Amsterdam – one enforced as 40-year-old McGregor returned in goal for the injured Jon McLaughlin.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, recently left out of the squad through fitness issues and attitude, made his first start since March, while Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield came into midfield with John Lundstram dropping back to a five-man defence.

Against UEFA instructions, fans had been invited to sing the national anthem after the minute’s silence to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth and they belted it out.

Then came a pulsating first half.

Morelos came close in the first minute with a glancing header from a James Tavernier cross.

Napoli responded quickly and Zielinksi hammered a left-footed shot off the outside of a post from the edge of the box.

In the 12th minute a powerful Arfield drive from 25 yards was beaten away by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret for a corner which came to nothing, before McGregor denied Giovanni Simeone with his leg at the other end.

Rangers v Napoli – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor saved a retaken penalty from Napoli’s Piotr Zielinksi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It was breathless stuff.

With no away fans present due to policing issues following the death of the Queen, the home supporters had the stadium to themselves and were almost off their seats when Morelos, booked earlier by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz for a late challenge on Meret, fired in low from the edge of the box but the keeper gathered confidently.

Napoli, busy and robust, posed a constant threat and Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia flashed a drive inches wide from the edge of the box just before the interval.

McGregor punched away an angled drive from Kvaratskhelia shortly after the restart and then Politano shot wide from 20 yards.

Then came the madness.

Rangers v Napoli – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Giacomo Raspadori (second left) celebrates scoring Napoli’s second goal with his team-mates (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As Simeone raced clean through on goal he was tackled by back-tracking Sands, who had been booked just three minutes earlier for a foul on Politano, with Lundstram also in attendance.

Referee Mateu Laho produced a second yellow and then red to send the USA international packing.

McGregor brilliantly saved Zielinski’s penalty but Politano slammed the rebound through the keeper’s legs.

However, after a lengthy VAR check the penalty had to be retaken for encroachment and McGregor again dived to his right to parry Zielinski’s spot-kick and Ibrox erupted.

Rangers v Napoli – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Tanguy Ndombele completed the scoring (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, another Napoli penalty arrived when left-back Borna Barisic was adjudged to have handled a drive from Kvaratskhelia and this time Politano found the bottom corner.

It was then an uphill task for Rangers.

McGregor saved a drive from Zielinski as Napoli took full control but with five minutes remaining Raspadori combined with fellow substitute Mathias Olivera and knocked in a second before Ndombele struck from 14 yards in added time for a third.

