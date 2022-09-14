Scott Hogan hat-trick earns Birmingham rare Hawthorns win against West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott Hogan hat-trick earns Birmingham rare Hawthorns win against West Brom

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.28pm
Scott Hogan scored a hat-trick (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scott Hogan scored a hat-trick (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scott Hogan’s hat-trick clinched a 3-2 victory for Birmingham to continue West Brom’s indifferent start to the season at the Hawthorns.

Striker Hogan put City ahead early in each half sandwiching Jed Wallace’s equaliser before adding a classy third to make it successive away wins for City.

Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante made it 3-2 with a late penalty but Albion could not force a further equaliser as Birmingham made it successive away victories and won at the Hawthorns for the first time since August 2005.

After a 15-minute delay due to traffic congestion and then an impeccably observed minute’s silence and the national anthem in tribute to the late Queen, the game got under way.

Blues had the first chance when Troy Deeney’s fierce first-time drive cannoned off a stanchion behind the goal.

Albion returned fire with a chance for Karlan Grant but Kyle Bartley’s flick-on from John Swift’s corner was slightly too high and he nodded wide.

Blues threatened again through Tahith Chong but the former Manchester United youngster blazed well over the bar.

The visitors looked really lively and took a 14th-minute lead. Hogan supplied a cool, low finish across goalkeeper David Button after Juninho Bacuna’s through ball beat the offside trap.

Albion tried to hit back and Wallace’s low angled drive was turned around the post by goalkeeper John Ruddy before Bartley sent a looping header over from another Swift corner.

The Baggies were level in the 23rd minute. Jayson Molumby’s neat through ball evaded the sliding Josh Williams and Wallace calmly slotted through Ruddy’s legs.

Molumby was not far away with a dipping, swerving drive that sailed a foot over the bar before Swift’s similar effort was palmed upwards by Ruddy.

Blues regained the lead in spectacular style in the 54th minute. Hogan sidefooted home his second of the game and fourth of the season, but it owed so much to Bacuna, who started the move by winning the ball from a West Brom corner before taking Troy Deeney’s pass and racing clear, prior to supplying the cross.

Hogan completed his hat-trick when he latched on to a superb through ball from Deeney on the left and cut inside before poking the ball through Button’s legs at the near post.

Thomas-Asante reduced the arrears with an 83rd-minute penalty after he was brought down by Dion Sanderson, although it looked like it was outside the area.

Albion continued to dominate possession but Blues defended well to hold their Midlands rivals at bay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0