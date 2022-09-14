Patrick Roberts’ brace helps Sunderland to end Reading’s unbeaten home record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Roberts’ brace helps Sunderland to end Reading’s unbeaten home record

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.28pm
Patrick Roberts scored twice for Sunderland (Will Matthews/PA)
Reading lost their 100 per cent home league record as they fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Sunderland.

The Black Cats dominated most of the first half without creating too much until Patrick Roberts struck with two goals in as many minutes just before the interval.

Jack Clarke effectively settled the issue in the 69th minute, latching onto a superb Dan Neil cross to slot home.

Reading had won all their previous four league games at the SCL Stadium and had also won four of their past five Sky Bet Championship outings.

Sunderland had collected 11 points from their opening eight fixtures in the second tier.

New head coach Tony Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil late last month, had overseen a win and a loss in his two games in charge.

A minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the Queen was impeccably observed before kick-off, with the national anthem following.

Sunderland began brightly, but without injured five-goal top scorer Ross Stewart struggled to make any headway into the home area.

A swift, promising break from Reading ended with Jeff Hendrick supplying a poor pass to Andy Yiadom and the chance went begging.

Sunderland responded with Neil volleying wildly over – the first shot of any description in the match after 23 minutes.

Mamadou Loum nodded straight at visiting goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from a Junior Hoilett corner before Roberts pounced twice before the break.

He cut in from the right – after being released by substitute Elliot Embleton – in the 39th minute and curled a clever effort past Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

It was a similar finish two minutes later, with Roberts beating Lumley for the second time with a low drive into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Roberts was clearly in the mood for a hat trick and, early in the second half, he again drifted in from the right flank. On this occasion, though, his attempt lacked power and Lumley saved easily.

Reading replied from a Tom Ince free-kick but, after Sunderland had failed to clear it properly, Tyrese Fornah blazed well off target.

While the visitors had been mostly content to sit back and protect their lead, they were still dangerous on the break.

And so it proved again in the 69th minute when Neil provided the perfect crossfield ball for Clarke to sweep past Lumley.

Reading had little answer towards the end, with Sunderland holding on comfortably for their fourth victory of the campaign.

