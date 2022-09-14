Gareth Bale facing transatlantic dash to reach Wales camp before Belgium clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale facing transatlantic dash to reach Wales camp before Belgium clash

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.32pm
Wales captain Gareth Bale is in danger of missing next week’s Nations League tie away to Belgium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wales captain Gareth Bale is in danger of missing next week’s Nations League tie away to Belgium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gareth Bale is at risk of missing Wales’ Nations League game in Belgium, despite making plans for a transatlantic dash to join Robert Page’s squad.

Bale is due to be playing for his MLS club Los Angeles FC in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, and will not arrive in Wales until Tuesday.

Wales will train at their Vale of Glamorgan base on Wednesday before flying to Brussels for their penultimate Nations League tie the following evening.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales captain Gareth Bale joined Los Angeles FC this summer after nine years at Real Madrid (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Boss Page said: “We haven’t gone into the detail of it yet, but all we know is he will be affected by it.

“He is not going to land until Tuesday and we have to get him from Heathrow.

“There will be a lot of planning as regards to, ‘is he going to be ready for the first game against Belgium?’

“If not, obviously then we might have to leave it for the Poland game.

Robert Page file photo
Wales manager Robert Page says he is not “overly concerned” by Bale’s lack of game time in the United States ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But his safety and health is the most important thing, so we will have to manage that.

“We want him in top condition, we don’t want him fatigued going into games and running the risk of injury.”

Despite being in the United States for less than three months, Bale already boasts the top-selling jersey in the entire MLS.

But the Wales captain has made a slow start on the pitch at LAFC after his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid ended this summer.

He has made 10 appearances Stateside, but started only twice, and has yet to play 90 minutes for his new club.

In just over five hours of football, Bale has scored twice as he builds up his fitness ahead of the World Cup in November.

Page said: “He’s playing minutes. We want him to play more minutes, of course, but I’m not overly concerned.

“Whatever minutes he plays I know when he comes on camp, even if he doesn’t play, that he will be ready to play for us.

“We are not going to jeopardise him. We’re going to the World Cup.

“We want to stay in the (Nations League) division, but we won’t be silly with it and push him.

“We will have to manage that with the time difference and jet lag. We will get him on camp, assess him and make a plan.”

Wales finish their Nations League programme against Poland in Cardiff on September 25, three days after the Belgium game.

It will be their final match before the World Cup, with Wales probably needing to beat Poland to keep their place in the top tier of the Nations League.

Page, who signed a four-year contract this week to be in charge of the Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns, expects 33-year-old Bale to be around for some time yet.

He said: “We want Gareth to stay involved as long as he can. He can have an influence on the younger players at every camp.

“I don’t think there is going to be a mass of six or seven players leaving (after the World Cup).

“They respect the culture so much, they don’t want it to have a severe impact.”

