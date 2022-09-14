Dean Smith not happy with Norwich display despite win over Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Smith not happy with Norwich display despite win over Bristol City

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.52pm
Dean Smith was not happy with Norwich’s display (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich coach Dean Smith was more pleased with the result than the performance after watching his side edge past Bristol City 3-2 at Carrow Road.

A sixth successive Championship win consolidated the Canaries’ second position in the table, but they made hard work of it after going 2-0 up early on and Smith admitted his side were below their best against what he labelled brave opponents.

“I am disappointed with our performance tonight but I have not lost sight of the fact that it is another three points, that is the most important thing,” he said.

“The lads have got a winning mentality at the moment and that’s something we need to harness as we go forward.

“Bristol City have been in good form themselves and were the bravest side we have faced so far this season. They were prepared to go three for three with us at the back.

“Teemu (Pukki) got through twice to put us two up and I thought for the first 20-25 minutes we played well but they moved the ball around really well and for the rest of the half we didn’t get close enough to the ball, we didn’t get in their faces and put in the hard yards you need to in this division.

“They made it difficult for us although I must say there was a definite foul on Max Aarons in the lead-up to their second goal.

“There were a lot of unforced errors out there from both teams, and there were a lot of things that the players could have done better, but hopefully they can learn from this and keep developing as a team.

“It was one of those games that was probably entertaining to watch – but tested the nerves of both coaches.”

Norwich rode their luck in the first half to move 2-0 up before the visitors deservedly pulled one back just before the break.

Pukki opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Dan Bentley and headed into an unguarded net after a free-kick from deep was missed by Kal Naismith.

Midway through the half Naismith coughed up possession in midfield, allowing Pukki to latch on to Aaron Ramsey’s through ball and coolly slide the ball home.

Tommy Conway reduced the arrears in the 44th minute by heading home a Nahki Wells cross but the game looked over after 65 minutes when Josh Sargent made it six for the season by nodding in a corner.

Substitute Antoine Semenyo made it 3-2 in the 77th minute but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson felt his side were unlucky to come away empty handed.

“I certainly think we should have got something out of the game,” he said.

“Once again we have scored two goals away from home but this time it was not enough.

“I was pleased with the tenacity we showed after going 2-0 down, even though our delivery into the box was not as good as it should have been towards the end.

“But the bottom line is you can’t afford to gift sides goals like we did tonight, and it’s not the first time it has happened this season, but that’s life.

“It’s a disappointing result but I think we have shown enough quality against a good Norwich side to make other teams wary of us.”

