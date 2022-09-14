Coventry boss Mark Robins: We know we could have won but a point stops the rot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coventry boss Mark Robins: We know we could have won but a point stops the rot

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.01pm
Mark Robins felt Coventry could have been celebrating three points (Nigel French/PA)
Mark Robins felt Coventry could have been celebrating three points (Nigel French/PA)

Coventry boss Mark Robins was happy to stop the rot with a 2-2 draw at Luton but was disappointed his side did not come away with a first victory of the season.

The Sky Blues came from behind twice to end a run of five straight defeats in all competitions thanks to Gustavo Harmer’s stunning strike just after the hour mark.

Luton should have had a penalty with eight minutes to go, however, with Jordan Clark’s effort clearly handled by Kyle McFadzean.

Robins, who saw his side lose 5-0 at the same venue last term, said: “We played well apart from two moments. We gave them two goals and then almost a goal at the end as I’ve just seen it back and we got away with one there.

“The first goal, we should have been 1-0 up already, Vik’s (Viktor Gyokeres) got in and really he’s got to score.

“He doesn’t and then their first opportunity they stick away and we’re 1-0 down. It was shades of last year and coming on the back of it can scar you a little bit as a lot of the lads played last season.

“The results haven’t been good enough, but we’re just giving away some stupid goals.

“We’ve got to cut that out, but it’s a really good point. We know we could have won, but it stops the rot in terms of the losing streak.”

A crazy opening saw Gyokeres miss when clean through in the first minute, before Luton went in front shortly afterwards, with Carlton Morris slamming home.

The visitors levelled when Gyokeres made no mistake after outpacing Dan Potts, but Harry Cornick threaded Morris through for his second in the 15th minute.

Potts hit a post in first-half stoppage time and after the break Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made a terrific save to deny Jamie Allen.

City levelled thanks to Hamer’s wonder strike just after the hour.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was disappointed with his side’s performance and the decision from referee Andy Davies in not awarding a penalty, as he said: “We had no control in the game.

“It stemmed from our back three not being dominant enough. All four centre-forwards looked a real handful, ours and theirs, to be fair.

“We couldn’t really get on the front foot and really press, so that caused us a real issue, and every time we turned the ball over they looked a threat, so we had no control really in the game.

“We should have had a pen at the end, it’s madness, it’s bonkers, it’s just crazy how that isn’t given.

“But realistically, second half, they could have won it, we could have won it, it was too open really.”

