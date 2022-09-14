Michael Beale tips Chris Willock to go on to bigger and better things

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale tips Chris Willock to go on to bigger and better things

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.10pm
Chris Willock starred for QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Willock starred for QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Beale believes Chris Willock can play at a higher level after he inspired QPR to a 2-0 Championship win over London rivals Millwall.

Goals from Willock and Stefan Johansen settled the contest at the Den with the ex-Arsenal forward again grabbing the headlines.

And Beale revealed after the game he will keep pushing the 24-year-old to ensure he fulfils his potential.

“He (Willock) is in fantastic form at the minute,” said QPR boss Beale.

“He is an excellent player, you look at his CV we know we’re fortunate to have him at QPR.

“I think he can play at the next level, he just has to make little adjustments.

“It’s a wonderful goal but it would be wrong to not keep my foot on the accelerator with him in terms of demands.

“He has as much talent as nearly everyone I’ve worked with, so I want more for him. Hopefully that is with QPR.”

Beale was also delighted to come away with three points after his team survived an onslaught in the early stages.

“It’s a difficult place to come the Den,” he added.

“Fair play to Millwall for the tributes to the Queen beforehand, because I thought that was very emotional.

“The game started with a good energy after that. We had to get through the first 15 minutes.

“But then when we started to play after that, I thought we were good tonight.”

Meanwhile, Gary Rowett said Millwall need to be more clinical after they suffered a fourth defeat in five games.

The hosts created plenty of chances that kept Seny Dieng busy in the QPR goal, but they drew a blank for the fifth time this season.

Rowett, who led the Lions to ninth last season, believes it was a game of little between the two teams and was left frustrated by poor finishing.

“They have made their two chances count and we have not,” he said.

“It was disappointing because I didn’t think there was much in the game, I thought it was a pretty even game.

“But we knew they were dangerous from around the box, we spoke about that all week.

“We know the first goal in the Championship is so important and I felt it changed the outcome of the game.

“On the second goal, I really don’t know what we’re doing to be honest. We do a lot of work on set-pieces and we should be better with that.

“I think there are four players not even looking at the ball when they play a quick one.

“As a manager you’re sat there quite disheartened to be 2-0 down at that point because they only had those shots in the second half and that really was it.”

