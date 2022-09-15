Calls for FIFA to compensate migrant workers in Qatar receive public support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Calls for FIFA to compensate migrant workers in Qatar receive public support

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 1.02am
A new survey indicates strong public backing for FIFA to contribute to a compensation scheme for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)
A new survey indicates strong public backing for FIFA to contribute to a compensation scheme for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Calls for FIFA to contribute to a compensation scheme for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar have received strong public backing.

Human rights campaign groups, including Amnesty International, have called on football’s global governing body to set aside 440million US dollars (£380m) to support the scheme – equivalent to the amount it is set to hand out in World Cup prize money.

Seventy three per cent of more than 17,000 people who took part in a global poll commissioned by Amnesty International and conducted by YouGov supported the idea of FIFA helping to compensate migrant workers.

Support is even higher among those who said they were likely to watch at least one World Cup game – 84 per cent.

A substantial majority – 67 per cent – also believe national associations such as the Football Association should speak out on human rights issues related to Qatar, including calling on FIFA to support the migrant workers compensation scheme.

Migrant workers have been heavily involved in the construction of World Cup stadia and other infrastructure in the Gulf state since it was awarded the finals back in 2010, with Amnesty and other groups highlighting the human rights abuses they have suffered.

The groups have called on FIFA and the Qatari state to set up a fund which reimburses migrant workers for unpaid wages and for recruitment fees they have been forced to pay, and which would compensate the families of migrant workers who have been killed or injured at work.

The YouGov survey included 2,183 people from the UK, with 74 per cent of those people supporting a compensation scheme and 70 per cent wanting their national associations to speak out about it.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “This poll shows that people in the UK want to see the suffering of Qatar’s migrant World Cup workers properly addressed, not pushed aside by the glitz and excitement of the tournament itself.

“The British public – fans and non-fans alike – want justice for abused World Cup workers, and they want to see the English and Welsh FAs showing they genuinely care about human rights by publicly backing a FIFA-funded workers’ remediation programme.

“FIFA should have insisted on human rights clauses when it originally assessed Qatar’s hosting bid – now it needs to make amends.

“Whoever wins the World Cup, we need to see proper recognition of the abuses so many workers experienced in the long and troubled lead-up to Qatar 2022.”

Last month Amnesty accused the English FA of “lagging behind” its Welsh counterparts on this issue.

English FA chief executive Mark Bullingham is part of a UEFA working group examining migrant workers' conditions in Qatar
English FA chief executive Mark Bullingham is part of a UEFA working group examining migrant workers’ conditions in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

The Football Association of Wales said earlier this year it wanted to see “further significant and lasting improvements” in the conditions of migrant workers in Qatar, including ongoing support through the creation of a migrant workers centre.

The English FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham is part of a working group established by European football’s governing body UEFA which is examining migrant workers’ conditions.

In common with the group’s statement on June 29, the FA believes any injury or death should be compensated and is also supportive of the creation of a migrant workers centre.

The FA is awaiting next steps from FIFA and the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy on these two points as they examine compensation mechanisms and the concept of the centre in detail.

The FA has been praised by Norwegian football federation president Lise Klaveness – who questioned Qatar’s right to stage the World Cup during the FIFA Congress in Doha in March – as “a very constructive federation” in regard to this issue.

FIFA said in a statement: “FIFA takes note of the poll conducted on behalf of Amnesty International, featuring respondents from 10 countries in Europe and five countries from the rest of the world on the question of labour standards and protections in Qatar. Respondents may not be fully aware of the measures implemented in recent years by FIFA and its partners in Qatar to protect workers involved in the delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“As recognised by independent experts, such as the International Labour Organization and international unions, a wide range of measures have been implemented over the past years to improve protections for workers in Qatar, and these developments have come about largely as a consequence of the World Cup being played in the country. This also includes FIFA and its partners in Qatar applying pressure on companies when needed to ensure remediation of workers involved in FIFA World Cup preparations.

“Workers have been compensated in various forms where companies failed to uphold the Workers’ Welfare Standards of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), which is the standard used by FIFA and the host country to ensure the protection of workers involved in FIFA World Cup-related activities. These measures were complemented by the steps taken by the Ministry of Labour to enforce Qatari labour law and provide for access to remediation, such as through the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund.

“FIFA will continue its efforts to enable remediation for workers who may have been adversely impacted in relation to FIFA World Cup-related work in accordance with its Human Rights Policy and responsibilities under relevant international standards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0